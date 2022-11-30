Nas and 21 Savage Shows Unity On New Song “One Mic One Gun”

Nas and 21 Savage link up on a surprised new single.

The Her Loss rapper and the veteran New York rapper have released their first collaboration weeks after 21 Savage was thought to have dissed the older rapper. On Tuesday night, the track “One Mic One Gun” was released moments before midnight, signaling that all was well between the two rappers after Nas’ fanbase erupted following Savage’s comments. The new track is produced by Hit-Boy, who produced Nas’ King’s Disease’ albums.

In announcing the single, Nas referred to the collaboration as a sign of love, respect, and unity. “Only way we moving is with love, respect and unity. The foundational principles of hip hop. Excited to collaborate with my young brother and I hope more artist use turbulent moments and turn them into a time to make new art. That’s what it’s about.”

Earlier this month, 21 Savage was dragged after sharing in a Club House conversation that Nas was not relevant to music and was only successful decades later because he had a loyal fan base.

Following backlash from several rappers, including New York Juelz Santana. Fivio Foreign and Kodak Black both asked if Savage was “smoking d***.”

Savage later clarified that he had never disrespected Nas and added that there was a misunderstanding of his statements insisting that he would neve disrespect the New York legend.

In the meantime, Savage gives Nas his flowers in the opening verse of the new track.

“Ain’t no back and forth, ain’t no left or right/I got King’s Disease but I move like a knight. When you turn a legend, no such thing as relevance/They must’ve forgot that I’m a new rapper that got integrity,” the verse said.

Nas also asks for unity from the younger rappers as he raps, “I been here for a while/GOAT, love me today, hate me tomorrow, no switchin’ my style/21, Yak, y’all get together, be big for the South.”

“One Mic One Gun” marks the first collaboration between Nas and 21 Savage and comes as a surprise given the Atlanta rapper’s recent comment. Still, Nas shows class and good temperment in not only decide against beefing with the young rapper, but also collaborated with him.