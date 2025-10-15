National Broadcasting Code for SVG launched 

Executive Director of the Bureau of Standards Mr Ezra Ledger.

By Val Matthias. Updated 6:47 p.m., Wednesday, October 15, 2025, Atlantic Standard Time (GMT-4).

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Bureau of Standards commemorated World Standards Day on October 14, 2025, with a recognition ceremony honouring the National Technical Committee responsible for developing the country’s Broadcasting Code of Practice.

The event brought together media stakeholders, technical experts, and government representatives to celebrate the role of standards in shaping responsible broadcasting across the nation.

The Broadcasting Code of Practice serves as a national code of conduct, establishing the minimum acceptable levels for broadcasting operations in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. It outlines ethical and operational benchmarks designed to guide broadcasters in delivering safe, informative, and high-quality content to the public.

The Broadcasting Code of Practice is not mandatory for stakeholders but voluntary in the spirit of self-regulation for the local media. There is a future plan to legislate these codes and to form a broadcasting commission.

Executive Director of the Bureau of Standards Mr Ezra Ledger addressed the gathering, outlining four key reasons for the code’s development. First, the increase in broadcasting entities has heightened competition and diversified listenership, necessitating clearer operational standards. Second, there is growing public demand for responsible media and ethical content delivery. Third, the code ensures that broadcasters fully understand their roles and responsibilities in providing the highest standards of service. Fourth, it recognizes the positive and negative impacts of broadcasting on local communities, enabling better monitoring and management of media influence.

The Director emphasized that the code was not developed in isolation but harmonized with international standards. Reference documents included the broadcasting codes from Ireland and Trinidad and Tobago, ensuring that SVG’s framework aligns with global best practices while remaining locally relevant.

The ceremony underscored the importance of standards in safeguarding public interest, promoting media accountability, and enhancing the overall quality of information and entertainment in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

