National Christmas and Nine Mornings Festival to be launched December 4th

The Christmas and Nine Mornings’ Festival will be officially launched on Sunday December 4th with a grand event in Kingstown with the Slogan “We Christmas Again”.

Chairman of the National Nine Mornings Management Committee, Orande Bomani Charles said due to the COVID19 Pandemic they were unable to host the official launching ceremony for last year’s festival but is now able to do so this year.

He said this event will feature a street parade in Kingstown and the turning on of the Christmas lights at Heritage Square.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/MISSED.mp3