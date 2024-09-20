National Dance Festival performances to be held this weekend at the Russell’s Auditorium

The 15th Kingstown Cooperative Credit Union National Dance Festival will continue this weekend with presentations at the Russell’s Auditorium.

Head of the Dance Department in the Ministry of Tourism and Culture,Claydonna Peters said this weekend’s showcase will feature presentations from twelve groups.

She said this Saturday’s presentations will all be in the Modern Genre of Dance category.

Peters has encouraged the public to support the National Dance Festival at the Russell’s Auditorium this Saturday commencing at 7pm.

This year’s festival is being held with the theme Dance-Piration and proceeds will go towards the national Hurricane Relief, Recovery and Reconstruction efforts ongoing across the country.