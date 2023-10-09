National Day of Prayer was held yesterday

Members from several Christian Denominations gathered at Heritage Square yesterday for a National Day of Prayer Rally under the theme “Unity and Resilience”.

The event was organized by the National Day of Prayer Committee in collaboration with Ecclesiastical Affairs Unit within the Ministry of Education and National Reconciliation.

Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves in his remarks, stressed the importance of having a National Day of Prayer.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/GONSALVES-PRAYER.mp3

Meanwhile, Parliamentary Representative for Central Kingstown, St. Clair Leacock made an appeal for Vincentians to strive to live in unity.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/LEACOCK-PRAYER.mp3

During the Prayer Rally, several Pastors offered prayers on behalf of the nation.

Photo credit: NBC Files