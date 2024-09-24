National Independence Committee to make presentations soon on SVG’s 45th Anniversary Celebrations

The National Independence Committee will make presentations on activities for the forty-fifth anniversary of independence at a press conference on Wednesday.

Committee member Rodney Small tells NBC news that so far, the best village competition is the only one being advertised at this early stage because of the significance of the competition.

He says persons are being encouraged to participate as the competition give people a feeling of community spirit and pride to keep the community clean.

