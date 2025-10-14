National Library to Highlight Benefits of Local Herbs at Bush Tea Festival 

A One News SVG image of the National Public Library, Archives and Documentation Services in Kingstown.

By S.Browne. Updated 3:32 p.m., Tuesday, October 14, 2025, Atlantic Standard Time (GMT-4).

The Annual Bush Tea Festival of the National Public Library, Archives and Documentation Services (NPLADS) will take place on Friday, October 24, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on the Library’s compound, highlighting the benefits of local herbs in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This year’s theme, “Discovering the Power of Plants: A Taste of Nature from Your Cup,” will feature a display of local herbs used for teas and medicinal purposes, accompanied by informative posters detailing their benefits.

In conjunction with the festival, NPLADS will host a lecture on the uses and benefits of herbs. The lecture will be facilitated by a member of Herbal Help and Wellness, Ms. Mia Currency, and will offer practical insights into natural wellness.

An array of local delicacies will also be available for purchase, including plum stew, fudge, coconut cake, madungo dumplings, codfish, blackfish, callaloo soup, bakes, and dough boy, alongside a variety of tea samples.

The event celebrates the flavours, traditions, and wellness secrets of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG), offering attendees an immersive experience into the benefits and delights of local herbs and teas.

Festival Coordinator and Librarian Donna Mason-McLean said, “This festival is an excellent way for families and visitors to connect with the rich heritage of SVG while discovering the power of plants.” She added that the festival promises to be an engaging, educational, and delicious experience any family can enjoy.

The National Public Library, Archives and Documentation Services is encouraging the general public to patronise the festival.

This information was sourced from a press release sent to us by the National Public Library, Archives, and Documentation Services.