National Mediation Committee to host a week of activities

The National Mediation Committee is hosting a week of activities to bring awareness of the benefits of mediation

Its dubbed National Mediation Week and the activities began with a Church Service on Sunday, other activities include Radio and Television Programs and a Legal aid Clinic.

Member of the Committee, Lawyer Rene Baptiste says one of the highlights of the week will be a Mock Mediation session on Thursday.

