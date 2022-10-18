National Mediation Committee to host a week of activities

The National Mediation Committee is hosting a week of activities to bring awareness of the benefits of mediation

Its dubbed National Mediation Week and the activities began with a Church Service on Sunday, other activities include Radio and Television Programs and a Legal aid Clinic.

Member of the Committee, Lawyer Rene Baptiste says one of the highlights of the week will be a Mock Mediation session on Thursday.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/MOCK-MEDIATION.mp3