National Public Library commenced Digitization Training Workshop

Director of Libraries Michelle King- Campbell has said the move to digitization is a commitment to ensuring the country’s history is preserved for future generations.

During her remarks at yesterday’s workshop opening, King Campbell said the National Archives and Documentation Centre plays a critical role in safeguarding artifacts, manuscripts and documents which tell the story of the past.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/LIBRARY-ROLE.mp3

King-Campbell said the workshop will provide the opportunity for participants to be more equipped to promote and preserve local heritage.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/CAMPBELL-TRAINING.mp3

The workshop which runs for one week is being held with the theme “Managing a digitization programme for archives”.