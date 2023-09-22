National Road Rehabilitation making progress despite challenges – says Minister of Transport and Works

The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Despite some challenges and set-backs, the Ministry of Transport and Works is making progress with the implementation of the National Road Rehabilitation Project.

This assurance came from Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Works Montgomery Daniel, during NBC’s Face to Face programme this week.

Minister Daniel said contracts have already been signed for Lots One and Two, and Lot Three will soon be addressed.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/PROGRESS-ROADS.mp3

Photo credit: NBC’s Lateefa Noel

 