National Road Rehabilitation Project progressing well

Steady progress is being made with the National Road Rehabilitation Project, which is being implemented in communities across the country.

This assurance came from Minister of Transport and Works Montgomery Daniel, as he responded to a question in Parliament last week.

Minister Daniel said contracts for the project were signed during the month of June.

Minister Daniel disclosed that negotiations are ongoing with the second Contractor for the National Road Rehabilitation Project.

