National Science and Technology Fair launched last week

The skill and creativity of this country’s Primary and Secondary School students will be featured at the National Science and Technology Fair, which was launched last Friday at the Central Leeward Secondary School.

Individuals at the post-Secondary level can also participate in the Science Fair, which runs from November 6th to 10th with the theme: ‘Imagination.’

In her remarks at the launching ceremony, Senior Education Officer in the Ministry of Education Aldia Gumbs-Dyer said the science fair is a wonderful educational tool.

She thanked the St. Vincent Electricity Services Limited and other stakeholders for their support.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/FAIR-SUPPORT.mp3

Education Officer with responsibility for Science Juanita Hunte-King, outlined some of the guidelines for the fair.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/FAIR-GUIDELINES.mp3