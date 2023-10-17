National Secondary Schools Performing Arts and Community Performing Arts Festival officially launched

Activities being held to observe this country’s 44th anniversary of National Independence are continuing today with the official launch of the National Secondary Schools Performing Arts and Community Performing Arts Festival.

Cultural Officer in the Ministry of Culture, Maxine Browne said that while the festival will be hosted during the month of November it is being launched as part of the independence calendar of activities.

She said activities will continue this Wednesday with a Diplomatic Unity Exhibition to be hosted by the National Trust.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/INDEPENDENCE-DRAMA1.mp3

Miss Browne said on Thursday October 19th a Dance conference will also be held as part of the National Independence celebrations.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/INDEPENDENCE-DRAMA2.mp3

This year’s activities are being held with the theme: Our Resilience, Our Fortitude, Our People, Our Identity, Road to 45.