National stakeholders will gather to present the final CDM policy draft

A National Stakeholders Consultation will be held today and tomorrow, to present the Final Draft of the Updated St. Vincent and the Grenadines Comprehensive Disaster Management (CDM) Policy.

The Consultation will be hosted by the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) with funding from the World Bank under the Canada Caribbean Resilient Facility (CRF),

The Consultation targets stakeholders from the Public and Private

Sector, Civil Society, Non-Governmental Organizations, Community Based Organizations and Faith-based Organizations with an interest in Comprehensive Disaster Management in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The main objectives of the sessions are:

To present the context and outcome of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Daft Comprehensive Disaster Management Policy updating process.

To review and endorse the Draft St. Vincent and the Grenadines Comprehensive Disaster Management Policy.

To agree on next steps for operationalizing the Policy and executing its strategic interventions and specific actions.

The Consultation to present the Draft St. Vincent and the Grenadines Updated Comprehensive Disaster Management (CDM) Policy will take place at the Seventh-Day Adventist Conference Room at Old Montrose.

The Opening Ceremony will begin at nine this morning, with Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph E. Gonsalves, delivering the Feature Address.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on NBC Radio.

Photo credit: CDEMA