NBA: Antetokounmpo leads Bucks to 10th straight victory Loop Jamaica

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 35 points and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Los Angeles Clippers 119-106 on Friday night in the NBA for their first 10-game winning streak since 2019-20.

Brook Lopez had 22 points and 15 rebounds, and Jrue Holiday added 19 points for the Bucks, who have won 12 of 13. They completed a back-to-back sweep in LA, having beaten the Lakers a night earlier.

Paul George led the six Clippers in double figures with 19 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. They were without Kawhi Leonard, who sat out due to injury management.

Antetokounmpo had 38 points and 10 rebounds against the Lakers. He picked up where he left off, scoring the Bucks’ first eight points as they raced to a 14-2 lead to open the game.

MAVERICKS 122, KINGS 114

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Kyrie Irving had 25 points and 10 assists as Dallas Mavericks beat Sacramento Kings for their third straight win.

Irving played his second game since being traded by the Brooklyn Nets to the Mavericks. In his Dallas debut, he scored 24 points Wednesday night in a road win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Josh Green scored 17 points and Tim Hardaway Jr. added 15 as the Mavericks won for the fifth time in six games. Dallas led by as many as 24 points and never trailed. The Kings cut the deficit to six points with 20 seconds remaining.

De’Aaron Fox scored 33 points for Sacramento. The Kings were coming off back-to-back wins over the Houston Rockets.

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives against Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler).

SUNS 117, PACERS 104

PHOENIX (AP) — Deandre Ayton had 22 points and 11 rebounds, Devin Booker scored 21 points and Chris Paul chipped in 19 as Phoenix Suns cruised past Indiana Pacers.

Playing one day after their blockbuster trade for four-time NBA scoring champion Kevin Durant, the Suns led by as many as 26 and never trailed in a game they outrebounded the Pacers 64-45. Durant, acquired from Brooklyn on Thursday, hasn’t played since Jan. 8 when he sustained a knee injury in a game against Miami. Durant, who was not with the Suns in Indiana, is expected to be healthy enough to play at some point after the All-Star break.

Bennedict Mathurin posted 22 points for the Pacers, while All-Star Tyrese Haliburton finished with 18 points and five assists. Indiana, which have lost 14 of their past 16 games, shot 42% from the field and committed 15 turnovers.

HEAT 97, ROCKETS 95

MIAMI (AP) — Gabe Vincent threw an alley-oop inbounds pass to Jimmy Butler for a dunk with 0.3 seconds remaining, giving Miami Heat a win over Houston Rockets.

Tyler Herro had 31 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the Heat, who won despite scoring only 39 second-half points. Bam Adebayo scored 20 points, Butler had 10 of his 16 points in the fourth and Max Strus added 14 for Miami.

Jabari Smith Jr. scored 22 points for the Rockets. Kenyon Martin Jr. had 17 and Alperen Sengun added 12. Jalen Green had 11 points, including a game-tying layup with 0.7 seconds left. But Miami called time, Vincent threw the lob and Butler ended up on his back — after the game-winner.

The Heat swept the season series with the Rockets, winning two games by a combined five points.

CELTICS 127, HORNETS 116

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 41 points and Derrick White set career highs with 33 points and eight 3-pointers to help Boston Celtics hold off Charlotte Hornets.

Tatum began the fourth quarter on the bench, but was reinserted after Charlotte cut Boston’s lead to 14 points with 7:03 to play. The Hornets trailed by 28 in the third quarter before closing period on 15-3 run. It was Tatum’s eighth game this season with 40 or more points, but he ran his minutes total to 37 minutes to do it on what was an otherwise light night of work for the MVP contender.

Boston have won five of their last six overall and swept the season series with the Hornets 4-0.

Terry Rozier led Charlotte with 27 points. LaMelo Ball added 24 points and 10 assists. The Hornets have lost their last six games.

GRIZZLIES 128, TIMBERWOLVES 107

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 32 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, Desmond Bane added 20 points and Memphis Grizzlies built a big lead through the fourth quarter and coasted past Minnesota Timberwolves.

Santi Aldama finished with 18 points, while Jaren Jackson added 15 points and four blocks as Memphis were still shooting close to 60% when both teams emptied their benches in the fourth.

Jaylen Nowell led the Timberwolves with 21 points, while Anthony Edwards scored 17 points. Taurean Prince and Kyle Anderson scored 12 points apiece for Minnesota.

PISTONS 138, SPURS 131, 2OT

DETROIT (AP) — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 10 of his 32 points in overtime and Detroit Pistons beat San Antonio Spurs in a matchup of two of the NBA’s worst teams.

San Antonio, which lost their 11th straight game, led 125-121 after Devonte’ Graham hit his sixth 3-pointer of his Spurs debut with 18 seconds left in the first overtime. However, Bogdanovic hit a jumper and Isaiah Livers stole the inbounds pass. Bogdanovic, who missed a short jumper at the end of regulation, was fouled with 13.2 seconds left. He made both free throws, and the Spurs couldn’t get off a shot before the buzzer.

Jalen Duren had a career-high 30 points and 17 rebounds for the Pistons.

Graham, acquired at the trade deadline, had 31 points. Zach Collins had 29 points and 11 rebounds before fouling out in the first overtime.

JAZZ 122, RAPTORS 116

TORONTO (AP) — Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler each scored 23 points, Collin Sexton had 22 and Utah Jazz overcame a 12-point deficit in the final five minutes to beat Toronto Raptors and snap a three-game losing streak.

Kelly Olynyk scored 15 points and former Raptor Rudy Gay had 12 for the Jazz, who won despite shooting 6 for 24 from 3-point range, matching a season low. Utah also made six 3-pointers in a Feb. 6 loss to Dallas.

Pascal Siakam scored 35 points, topping 30 for the second straight game, but Toronto couldn’t extend their three-game winning streak. The Raptors have not won four straight at any point this season.

76ERS 119, KNICKS 108

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyrese Maxey provided a huge boost off the bench, scoring 27 points to help Philadelphia 76ers rally from a 13-point deficit for a win over New York Knicks.

Joel Embiid had 35 points and 11 rebounds on 14-of-18 shooting from the floor, while James Harden added 20 points and 12 assists to help the Sixers gain a measure of revenge for a loss in New York on Sunday night when Philadelphia relinquished a 21-point lead.

Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson both scored 30 points for the Knicks.

CAVALIERS 118, PELICANS 107

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points and Cleveland maintained a double-digit lead most of the way for a victory over New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night that extended the Cavaliers’ winning streak to five games.

Evan Mobley had 28 points and 13 rebounds, while Jarrett Allen added 20 points and 11 rebounds for Cleveland, which snapped New Orleans’ three-game winning streak.

Cleveland shot 56.5% (48 of 85), outscored New Orleans 70-58 in the paint and outrebounded the Pelicans 41-34.

The Pelicans’ Brandon Ingram scored 25 points, his fourth straight game with at least that many. Trey Murphy added 17 points and CJ McCollum 12 for New Orleans.

THUNDER 138, TRAIL BLAZERS 129

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 44 points to lead Oklahoma City Thunder past Portland Trail Blazers.

Josh Giddey added 19 points for the Thunder, who had lost three of their previous five games.

Damian Lillard led the Trail Blazers with 38 points, and Jerami Grant added 23. The Trail Blazers started Cam Reddish, who they acquired in a trade before the deadline with the Knicks. Reddish scored 11 points starting in place of Josh Hart, who was sent to New York in the deal.

