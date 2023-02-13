NBA Results – February 13th 2023

Black Immigrant Daily News

Fred Van Vleet scored 35 points, topping 30 for a career-high ninth time this season, and Pascal Siakam added 28 points as Toronto Raptors beat Detroit Pistons 119-118 in the NBA last night for a fourth win in five games.

Scottie Barnes also scored 20 points as Toronto Raptors won its second straight win over Detroit Pistons after losing the previous six meetings.

Derick White scored 23 points to help the short-handed Boston Celtis hold off Ja Morant and Memphis Grizzlies with a 119-109 victory.

Morant led Memphis Grizzlies with 25 points, seven assists and six rebounds, while Desmond Bane scored 18 and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 15 points and seven rebounds.

