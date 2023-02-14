NBA: T-wolves outlast Mavs 124-121 despite 26-point 4th by Irving Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

DALLAS (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 26 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter in his home debut for Dallas as he tried to rally the Mavericks from a 26-point deficit, but the Minnesota Timberwolves held on for a 124-121 victory in the NBA on Monday night.

Irving had the highest-scoring fourth quarter of his career. But he made a bad pass after stepping inside the 3-point line on the final possession when Dallas had a chance to tie the game. He had exchanged passes with All-Star teammate Luka Doncic, who finished with 33 points.

Irving and Doncic fell to 0-2 while playing together. Irving has played four games overall for Dallas since being acquired from Brooklyn in a trade.

First-time All-Star guard Anthony Edwards scored 32 points and Rudy Gobert had 21 points and 14 rebounds for the Timberwolves, who had their biggest lead at 89-63 on a long step-back jumper by Edwards midway through the third quarter.

Gobert was 9 of 9 from the field, and Jaden McDaniels was 7 of 8 while scoring 19 points.

NUGGETS 112, HEAT 108

MIAMI (AP) — Nikola Jokic finished with 27 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, and Denver Nuggets snapped Miami Heat’s eight-game home winning streak.

Jokic made 12 of 14 shots, and Denver shot 58%.

Michael Porter Jr. scored 17, Bruce Brown added 16, Jeff Green scored 12 and three Nuggets — Vlatko Cancar, Christian Braun and Thomas Bryant — each finished with 10 points.

Jimmy Butler had 24 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for the Heat. Max Strus scored 23, Bam Adebayo had 19, Gabe Vincent 15 and Jamaree Bouyea added 10 for Miami.

KNICKS 124, NETS 106

NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 40 points, Josh Hart added a season-high 27 in his second game with his new team and host New York Knicks snapped a nine-game losing streak against Brooklyn Nets.

Julius Randle had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Knicks, who beat the Nets for the first time in three years. Brooklyn never lost to the Knicks when Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving played.

More importantly for the seventh-place Knicks, they pulled within two games of the Nets for fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 28 points for the Nets, who showed again how much of a struggle scoring could be after trading their two All-Stars last week.

WARRIORS 135, WIZARDS 126

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Andrew Wiggins had 29 points and seven rebounds, Klay Thompson scored 27 points, and Golden State Warriors beat Washington Wizards.

JaMychal Green went 4 of 4 from deep and made all five of his field goals for 14 points to go with five assists. Donte DiVincenzo added 17 points off the bench, while Kevon Looney contributed 13 points and 13 rebounds as the Warriors snapped a two-game skid.

Kristaps Porzingis scored 34 points on 12-of-16 shooting for a Wizards team that had won 8 of 11 and five of its previous six road games. Bradley Beal added 33 points and topped 15,000 for his career.

TRAIL BLAZERS 127, LAKERS 115

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 40 points, including eight 3-pointers, to lead Portland Trail Blazers past Los Angeles Lakers.

LeBron James missed his third straight game for the Lakers with a sore left ankle. He has not played since breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA scoring record last Tuesday in a loss to Oklahoma City.

The Blazers led by as many as 27 points and made a season-best 23 3-pointers, including a franchise-record 17 3s in the first half.

Anthony Davis had 19 points and 20 rebounds for the Lakers, who have lost four of five.

HORNETS 144, HAWKS 138

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball had 30 points and 15 assists, Terry Rozier added 29 points and Charlotte Hornets held off Atlanta Hawks to snap a seven-game skid.

Gordon Hayward scored 26 points and P.J. Washington added 22 as the Hornets shot 63% from the field. Ball had six 3-pointers and Rozier hit five as Charlotte never trailed and tied a season high with 20 3s.

It was the second-highest point total in Hornets franchise history, behind the 158 they scored against Indiana last season.

Trae Young finished with 25 points and 14 assists for the Hawks, who had their two-game win streak snapped. Clint Capela added 22 points, DeAndre Hunter had 21 and Dejounte Murray scored 20.

CAVALIERS 117, SPURS 109

CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 41 points and led Cleveland Cavaliers to their seventh straight win as nose-diving San Antonio Spurs matched a team record with their 13th consecutive loss.

Mitchell made five 3-pointers and scored 23 in the first half, helping the Cavs build an 18-point lead.

Jarrett Allen had 17 points and 11 rebounds as Cleveland improved to 25-6 at home. Evan Mobley had 15 points and 10 boards.

Keldon Johnson scored 25 points and rookie Malaki Branham 18 to pace the Spurs, who are 2-20 in 2023. The Spurs previously lost 13 straight during the 1988-89 season.

76ERS 123, ROCKETS 104

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James Harden had 29 points and 10 assists against his former team while Tyrese Maxey scored 26 off the bench as Philadelphia 76ers beat Houston Rockets.

Joel Embiid scored 23 points in 31 minutes for the Sixers, who have won three in a row and improved to 22-8 at home.

Jalen Green scored 29 points for the Rockets, who have lost six straight to fall to a league-worst 13-44. KJ Martin added 15 for Houston.

PELICANS 103, THUNDER 100

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 34 points and New Orleans Pelicans outlasted Oklahoma City Thunder.

Oklahoma City had a chance to tie in the closing seconds, but Isaiah Joe’s 3-pointer bounced away at the buzzer.

Ingram carried the scoring load for the Pelicans while guard CJ McCollum sat out with a sprained right ankle.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 24 points and 10 rebounds, Jalen Williams scored 22 points and Joe added 16 for the Thunder.

JAZZ 123, PACERS 117

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jordan Clarkson and Lauri Markkanen each scored 29 points and Utah beat Indiana.

Clarkson hit a 3-pointer for a 115-110 lead with 2:03 remaining, and added a 13-foot baseline jumper to extend the lead to 117-113 in the final minute. Markkanen hit 10 of 18 shots and had 11 rebounds for the Jazz, who had lost four of their last five games.

Tyrese Haliburton had 29 points and 12 assists and Bennedict Mathurin scored 21 for the Pacers, whose skid reached five games.

MAGIC 100, BULLS 91

CHICAGO (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 22 points, Franz Wagner and Markelle Fultz added 18 points apiece Orlando Magic beat cold-shooting Chicago Bulls.

Fultz just missed a triple-double with 10 rebounds and nine assists. Wendell Carter Jr. scored 15 points against his former team as the Magic won for the fourth time in six games.

The Bulls matched a season high by dropping their fourth in a row. The missed their first 16 3-pointers and finished 18 of 21 from long range.

Zach LaVine led Chicago with 26 points, and DeMar DeRozan scored 19. Former Magic star Nikola Vucevic finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds.

NewsAmericasNow.com