NBA: Timberwolves beat Grizzlies; moment of silence for Nichols Loop Jamaica

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 13 of his 25 points in the third quarter as Minnesota extended their lead, D’Angelo Russell added 19 points and the Timberwolves topped the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies 111-100 in the NBA on Friday night.

The Grizzlies took the court minutes after video footage was released of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols being beaten by Memphis police officers.

There was a moment of silence prior to the game but no demonstration by the Grizzlies or Timberwolves. Both teams offered thoughts to Nichols’ family and friends in messages tweeted before the video was released. Speaking pregame, Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins wasn’t sure if the team would watch the footage together or on their own.

Kyle Anderson had 23 points for Minnesota, which have won four of five.

Ja Morant had 27 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for Memphis. The Grizzlies were 0-5 on a trip in which they lost Steven Adams, Desmond Bane and John Konchar to injuries.

WARRIORS 129, RAPTORS 117

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry had 35 points and 11 assists and Golden State Warriors beat Toronto Raptors, pulling away with a 31-point fourth quarter.

Klay Thompson added 29 points, hitting 3-pointers despite beginning the night 0 for 5 from beyond the arc. The Warriors have won consecutive home games after dropping four straight at the Chase Center.

Fred VanVleet had 28 points and 10 assists for Toronto.

BUCKS 141, PACERS 131

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 41 points, 12 rebounds and six assists and Milwaukee Bucks fended off Indiana Pacers’ second-half rally.

Jrue Holiday added 23 points and nine assists for Milwaukee. The Central Division-leading Bucks won their third straight, this one coming in front of a surprisingly friendly road crowd.

Myles Turner led the struggling Pacers with 24 points. Buddy Hield added 22 as Indiana lost for the ninth time in 10 games — after nearly overcoming a 33-point first-half deficit.

THUNDER 112, CAVALIERS 100

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 35 points, his fourth consecutive with at least 30, and Oklahoma City Thunder beat Cleveland Cavaliers.

Gilgeous-Alexander made 12 of 21 shots and had eight assists and five rebounds. Jalen Williams added 17 points and made all three of his 3-point attempts.

Darius Garland had 31 points and 13 assists for Cleveland, which played again without All-Star Donovan Mitchell because of a groin injury.

HEAT 110, MAGIC 105

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler had 29 points, Bam Adebayo added 20 and the Miami Heat rallied again in the fourth quarter to beat Orlando Magic.

Max Strus scored 17 points, 15 of them on 3-pointers, for Miami — which moved a season-high six games over .500 at 28-22.

Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Cole Anthony all had 19 points for Orlando.

