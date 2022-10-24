NBA YoungBoy Signs Deal With Motown After Atlantic Exit

NBA YoungBoy, who recently left Atlantic records, has now inked a new deal with Motown, owned by Universal Music Group.

On Monday, the news broke that the Lousiana rapper has finally cut ties with Atlantic, months after he went off on several rants alleging that the label hated him and they were not doing much for his career despite raking in millions for them.

YoungBoy’s deal with Atlantic saw him releasing four chart-topping studio albums and several EPs. His deal with Atlantic officially ended with his project ‘The Last Slimeto’ released earlier this year. The rapper is said to have been working with Motown since 2021 after signing a global joint venture between Motown and his own Never Broke Again LLC, Billboard reported.

Under that initial deal, the rapper has completed three projects under Motown- his ‘Never Broke Again: The Compilation Volume 1’ released in November 2021 and ‘Green Flag Activity’ released earlier this year and he has a third project yet to be released this week, ‘Nightmare on 38th Street.

The new contract will see the rapper release new music starting in 2023.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again, who just turned 23 years old, is presently the second most-streamed artist in the United States, only bested by Drake.

The rapper, who has somewhat of a cult status, is one of the most active rappers releasing several projects a year. Since his breakout in 2015, the rapper has released 24 albums, all charted on the Billboard 200 charts, breaking his tie with Jay-Z for the same record for the highest number of charting albums.

In the meantime, it’s unclear how much the deal with Motown is worth. The rapper was previously signed to Atlantic for $25 million and seemed to have issues with the label not acceding to his demand of $100 million for his music catalog.

This year has also been widely successful musically for the rapper, who released five solo albums and a sixth joint album with DaBaby and welcomed his 10th child, and got engaged to Jazlyn Mychelle.