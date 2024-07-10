NBC Radio Experiencing Communication Challenges

The National Broadcasting Corporation, NBC Radio wishes to inform the public and all its valued clients that we are currently experiencing internal and external communication challenges due to connectivity issues by our providers.

This has affected incoming and outgoing emails, website updates, and live audio and video streams.

Further, we are also unable to receive and or make calls via our landline, 784- 457-1111 because of these ongoing issues. However, and in the interim, persons can contact us by mobile at 784- 494-5490.

In addition, Departments can be contacted using the following telephone numbers:

Sales – 784- 494-7055

On- air & Programming – 784-494-7056

General Manager – 784- 494-7050

All numbers are able to take WhatsApp calls and messages.