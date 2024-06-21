NBC Radio Hosts ‘Cricket Under The Lights’ Event Ahead of ICC T20 World Cup Super 8 Matches

Ahead of the local Super 8 matches in the ICC T20 World Cup The National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC Radio) is preparing to host a major Cricket event this Friday.

In an interview with NBC News, Senior Announcer Johnny Straker says the event dubbed “Cricket Under The Lights” will be a continuation in the series of activities which have already been held to promote the Cricket World Cup Matches in SVG.

Straker says the event which will be held this Friday at NBC Radio’s Parking Lot commencing at 7pm will see a number of teams competing in five-a-side cricket matches while fostering camaraderie with the public.

He says teams across the country are being encouraged to contact NBC Radio to register and be part of the Cricket Matches.

Straker says this Friday’s Cricket Under The Lights event promises to be a grand affair and he is encouraging everyone to be a part of the event.

