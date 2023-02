The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

The local Non-Governmental Organization Hand-2-Earth has established a Vetiver Grass Tourism and Heritage site in the Troumaca community.

The program is being funded through the Farmland Conservation Project of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Conservation Fund.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

