The Schools Garifuna Festival and History Expo will be staged this Friday March 3rd, to signal the start of activities to celebrate National Heroes and Heritage Month.

Chief Cultural Officer Maxine Brown said the event is now into its 8th year.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s Special Report

