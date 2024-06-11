NBC Radio’s ‘Fun Under The Lights’ event was a hit

The National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC Radio) says its event dubbed “Fun Under The Lights” which was held on Friday night in preparation for this country’s hosting of matches in the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup, was a huge success.

In an interview with NBC News, Senior Announcer Johnny Straker says the public was able to win ten tickets during the event.

Straker commended the winners of the tickets as he highlighted that patrons had lots of fun during the event.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/WINNERS1.mp3

Straker says there will be a similar program which takes place on June 21st at NBC Radio’s Parking Lot and this event promises to be even bigger and better.

He is encouraging everyone to stay tuned to NBC Radio to be part of the upcoming Fun Under The Lights Cricket event.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/WINNERS2.mp3