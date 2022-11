The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Junior Pan Fest 2022 is slated for this Saturday at the tarmac of decommissioned ET Joshua Airport at Arnos Vale.

President of the Youlou Pan Movement, Rodney Small said this year’s event will take the format as a Showcase and not a competition.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s special report.

