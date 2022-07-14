NBC Special Report-Wednesday July 13th

Young entertainers across the country will soon have an avenue through which they can learn to properly write and construct their music.

This comes as Ragga Soca and Soca Monarch King Delroy Fireman Hooper and Calypso Monarch Maxwell Tajoe Francis are partnering to open a school for the performing arts.

Fireman told NBC News an institution of this nature is important to ensure the continuity and longevity of Vincentian Culture.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/FIREMAN-TAJOE-SONG-WRITING-SCHOOL-REPORT.mp3