NBC to host a special month of programming this summer

The National Broadcasting Corporation will be hosting a month of activities for summer called “Summer Bounce.”

Sales and Marketing Officer at NBC Austin “ZJ Powers” Caine said that the Summer Bounce will start from the 31st of July and end on the 2nd of September.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/SUMMER-BOUNCE1.wav

Caine also said they would be featuring a program called summer adventure that would tour the various summer camps across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

He said the activities will climax with a Fun Day on the 2nd of September.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/SUMMER-BOUNCE2.wav

Photo credit: iStock