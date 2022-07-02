NBC’s Carnival Update for July 1st 2022

 The Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) said this Sunday’s National Calypso Monarch Finals at Carnival City, Victoria Park promises to be an exciting event.

President of the SVG Calypsonians Association, Earl Caba Bennett,   said eleven finalists will be challenging the reigning Calypso Monarch Shaunelle Mckenzie for the coveted title of 2022 National Calypso Monarch.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Carnival Update.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/EXCITING-CALYPSO-MONARCH-UPDATE.mp3