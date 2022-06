The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

The 2022 edition of Junior Panorama will not be held during the Vincy Mas programme of events.

The announcement was made by President of the Youlou Pan Movement Rodney Small during NBC’s Talk Yuh Talk programme today.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s Carnival Update.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/PAN-CARNIVAL-UPDATE.mp3