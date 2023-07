With Vincy Mas in High gear, The Carnival Development Corporation CDC is anticipating a bumper crowd at its various events.

Coordinator of Shows of the CDC Anthony Dennie said emphasis will be placed on the traditional aspect of J’ouvert, while there will also be some innovations to other elements.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s carnival update

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/CDC-CARNIVAL-UPDATE.mp3

Photo credit: VincyMas