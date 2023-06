The P’tani Carnival Committee will wrap up its Rural Carnival Activities for 2023 in the Marriaqua Valley, this weekend.

Chairperson of the Committee, Ronnie Marks said everything is in place for this weekend’s activities and they are looking forward to hosting a range of incident-free events.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Carnival Update.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/PTANI-CARNIVAL-UPDATE-JUNE-16TH.mp3