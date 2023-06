This weekend will see the start of the preliminary judging for calypso tents beginning with the New York-based Dynamites Calypso Tent.

And, President of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Calypsonians Association Earl “Cabba” Bennett is encouraging all Vincentians to support the tent shows to ensure the survival of the art form.

Chanolde Munroe has more in today’s Carnival Update.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/CARNIVAL-UPDATE-JUNE-8TH.wav