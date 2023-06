The Graduates Calypso tent will be facing the judges tonight as preliminary judging for the National Calypso competition continues.

Tent Leader for the Graduates Kinsley “Hero” Roberts said the tent has a good mix of young and seasoned calypsonians.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s carnival update.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/GRADUATES-CARNIVAL-UPDATE.mp3

Photo credit: Graduates Calypso Tent Facebook