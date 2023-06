The Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) said it will be offering a paid Live Stream for five of its events for Vincy Mas 2023.

This was revealed by Shows Co-ordinator for the CDC, Anthony Dennie during a news conference hosted by the CDC), yesterday.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Carnival Update.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/CDC-LIVE-STREAMS-CARNIVAL-UPDATE-1.mp3