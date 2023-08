Climate Change mitigation and adaption were among the issues agreed upon in the joint declaration signed by members of the European Union (EU) and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) during the recent EU/CELAC meeting in Brussels.

Donnie Collins has more today’s CELAC report.

