St Vincent and the Grenadines, in its capacity as Pro Tempore President of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, CELAC hosted the 45th Meeting of National Coordinators yesterday at the University of the West Indies Global Campus.

Colvin Harry tells us more in today’s CELAC Report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/CELAC-COORDINATORS-REPORT.mp3