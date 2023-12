Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves held a telephone discussion with the President of Honduras this week to speak about matters relating to the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States CELAC.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is expected to hand over the CELAC Presidency to Honduras next year.

Colvin Harry tells us more in today’s CELAC report.

