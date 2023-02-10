NBC’s CELAC Report – Friday February 10th 2023

·1 min read
Home
Local News
NBC’s CELAC Report – Friday February 10th 2023
The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela reaffirms its support for St. Vincent and the Grenadines during the pro tempore presidency of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States CELAC

On Tuesday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro met Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, to discuss SVG’s presidency of CELAC, along with other regional and integration issues

Ashecia Sam tells us more in today’s CELAC Report.

See also

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/CELAC-REPORT-FEB-10.mp3