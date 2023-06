Several high level meetings with St Vincent and the Grenadines and the member states of CELAC are expected to commence in the coming weeks.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves provided an update on works being done by the local CELAC secretariat as well as meetings that are to happen in the weeks leading up the EU-CELAC Summit in the Brussels on 17th and 18th June.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/CELAC-REPORT-JUNE-16TH-2023.wav