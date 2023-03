The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Work has begun in earnest, at the local Secretariat of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, CELAC as St. Vincent and the Grenadines prepares to take a leading role in the work of the organization.

Lesley De Bique has more, in today’s CELAC Report.

