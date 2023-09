Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves held several high level meetings with several countries at the recently concluded 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in his capacity as the Pro Tempore President of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States.

Colvin Harry tells us more in today’s CELAC Report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/CELAC-REPORT-29-SEPTEMBER.mp3