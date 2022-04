The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

The pre arrival form for entry into St. Vincent and the Grenadines must be completed by all travelers.

That is according to Medical Officer of Health Dr. Roger Duncan who reiterated that it is still a prerequisite.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in NBC’s Covid 19 update.

