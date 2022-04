The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Medical officer of health Dr. Roger Duncan had outlined the changes to the Statutory Rules and Orders SRNO with regards to the mass gathering protocol.

Dr. Duncan was speaking on NBC Radio’s Face to Face program this morning where he said the Mas gathering protocol has been revoked.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more inn NBC’s Covid-19 update.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/COVID-19-UPDATE-499.mp3