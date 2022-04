The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Roger Duncan said St. Vincent and the Grenadines has joined other Caricom member states in accepting Rapid Antigen tests for entry into the country.

Dr. Duncan said the change has been welcomed by the local Hotel and Tourism Industry.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in NBC’s Covid-19 update.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/COVID-19-UPDATE-500-2.mp3