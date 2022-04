The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Roger Duncan is reminding Vincentians that the mask wearing protocol still exists.

Dr. Duncan said the changes to the Statutory Rules and Orders with regard to mass gatherings, does not affect the need to wear a face mask.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in NBC’s Covid-19 update.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/COVID-19-UPDATE-502.mp3