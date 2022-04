The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

The Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment can only report on the number of tests that have been conducted.

That is according to Medical Officer of health Dr. Roger Duncan who said the number of tests carried out have been significantly less than previously observed.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in NBC”s Covid-19 update.

