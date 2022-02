The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Simone Keizer-Beache says new COVID-19 infections are on a downward trajectory here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

She tells NBC News that it is relatively safe to say that the country has passed the peak of the latest spike which began in December.

Yolande Richards has more, in today’s COVID-19 Update.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/COVID-19-UPDATE-464.mp3