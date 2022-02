The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Simone Keizer-Beache has said the Ministry of Health is constantly reviewing its entry protocols as it monitors global developments relating to the COVID Pandemic.

Lesley De Bique has more, in today’s COVID-19 Update.

