The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Medical Practitioner Dr. Malcom Grant says over 200 symptoms have been associated with the condition called Long Covid.

Persons who develop Long Covid experience symptoms associated with Covid 19 infection, eight to twelve weeks after being initially diagnosed with the disease.

Lesley De Bique has more, in today’s Covid-19 update.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/COVID-19-467.mp3