Acting Chief Health Promotions Officer in the Ministry of Health Shanika John is advising persons who contract Covid-19 to seek medical attention early, in the event that their symptoms worsen.

She said it is important that these persons are assessed by medical personnel.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in NBC’s Covid-19 update .

